Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

