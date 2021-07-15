PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $6.18 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $444,233.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00850834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.