Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.38.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

PGM opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.