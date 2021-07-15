Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 59,100 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of AGCO worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

