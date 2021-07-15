Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 198,504 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

