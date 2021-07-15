Putnam Investments LLC Takes $13.56 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $254.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

