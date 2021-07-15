PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77. PVH has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.