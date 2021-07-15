Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.