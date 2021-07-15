Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CURO Group Holdings Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CURO Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.