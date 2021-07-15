Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

