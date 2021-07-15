Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

FHI opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $38,657,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

