Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

