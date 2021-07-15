Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.