Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Decreased by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

ELD stock opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

