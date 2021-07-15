Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TU opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

