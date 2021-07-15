Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

