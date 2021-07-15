Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

