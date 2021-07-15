Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Princeton Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

