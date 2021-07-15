Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $75,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

