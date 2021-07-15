Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

