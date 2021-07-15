Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stella-Jones Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.39.

Shares of SJ opened at C$44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.52. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$36.64 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

