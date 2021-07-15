Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

