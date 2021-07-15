Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Lowered by BWS Financial

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $301.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

