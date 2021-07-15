QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.67

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.67 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 3758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get QAD alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.