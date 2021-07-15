QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $49.53 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

QGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

