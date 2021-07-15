QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

QGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

