Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of QTGPF remained flat at $$109.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

