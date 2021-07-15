Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,588 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.