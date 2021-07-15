Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $699,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in American International Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

AIG stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

