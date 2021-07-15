Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $739,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

