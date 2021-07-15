Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,381 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

