Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,954 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

