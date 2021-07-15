Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $860,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

