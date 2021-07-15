Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

