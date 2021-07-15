Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.54. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.