QUALCOMM Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.