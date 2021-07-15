Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $493.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

