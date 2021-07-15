Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

