Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $82,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.