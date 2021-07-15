Radix Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $90.59 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00850257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

