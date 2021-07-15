Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,874,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,403,000 after buying an additional 112,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.84. 37,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

