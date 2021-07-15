Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 212,398 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 391.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,145,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

