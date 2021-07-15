Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 62,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

