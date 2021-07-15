Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

RDFN opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,683 shares of company stock worth $10,936,184. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

