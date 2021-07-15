Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

