Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

