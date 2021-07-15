Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

