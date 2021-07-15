Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

CHKP opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.