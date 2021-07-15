Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $376.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

