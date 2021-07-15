Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 12,563 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $245.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $479.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

